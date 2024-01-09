Snow day safety tips for DeKalb County residents

Steve Foltz doesn’t let the weather bother him as he shovels the walk in front of his house wearing a T-shirt Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in DeKalb. Snow is expected to continue throughout the day with 7 to 10 inches of snow expected. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – With wet, heavy snow making its way across DeKalb County this week, one area first responder offering tips to stay healthy and safe while shoveling or clearing off walkways.

Sycamore Fire Chief Bart Gilmore said anyone who plans on shoveling Tuesday’s snowfall should pay attention to their body and health.

“I did my own driveway this morning, and I don’t think there was a half inch of snow on the driveway but it was heavy and clogged up the snowblower,” Gilmore said.

Much of northern Illinois, including DeKalb, McHenry, Kane, Lake, La Salle, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, Winnebago and Boone counties, is under a winter storm warning until midnight Tuesday and could see between 6 to 9 inches of snow, according to an updated winter storm warning message posted by the National Weather Service Chicago office Tuesday. Almost a foot of snow was previously predicted for much of the region.

“Anybody that tries to shovel this needs to be very aware, no matter what their health level is, their condition is, this is a lot of work. It’s very strenuous so you have to be careful,” Gilmore said.

While DeKalb County did not see significant snowfall totals Tuesday morning, DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said he feared road conditions would deteriorate as the day goes on, making the evening rush hour a potential safety concern.

For periods of time Tuesday rain intermixed with snowfall, making surfaces wet and prone to icing as temperatures drop. Gilmore said this was the catalyst for his second snow day safety concern.

“The other thing I would say is, especially with the elderly, slip and falls. With the rain coming, it’s going to freeze from what I understand and then be covered in snow,” Gilmore said. “Even walking down a sidewalk, whether they’re shoveling or not, they could slip and fall. We usually have a lot of those [incidents] in weather like this.”

The current winter storm warning DeKalb County is under is expected to expire at midnight Tuesday, but more wintery weather is predicted before the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Gilmore said the the neighborly thing to do is to check up on the people around while winter conditions persist.

“Take your time while traveling if you have to travel. I wouldn’t recommend getting out if you don’t have to. It sounds like the temperatures are going to drop. So again, we’ll have more ice that’s hidden by snow. So just take your time getting anywhere, be careful where you walk. Maybe check up on your elderly neighbors and relatives if they go out, because a lot of them will go out – they could fall, and no one finds them.”