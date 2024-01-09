DeKalb County weather: Snowfall picks up ahead of Tuesday evening commute

Vehicles travel through the snow on Lincoln Highway Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in downtown DeKalb. Snow is expected to continue throughout the day with 7 to 10 inches of snow expected. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – While DeKalb County did not see significant snowfall totals Tuesday morning, DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said he feared road conditions would deteriorate as the day went on, making the evening rush hour a potential safety concern.

Much of northern Illinois, including DeKalb, McHenry, Kane, Lake, La Salle, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, Winnebago and Boone counties, is under a winter storm warning until midnight Tuesday and could see between 6 to 9 inches of snow, according to an updated winter storm warning message posted by the National Weather Service Chicago office Tuesday. Almost a foot of snow was previously predicted for much of the region, however only 1 to 2 inches of snow was recorded by 8 a.m. on Tuesday in most of DeKalb County, according to National Weather Service.

Snow continued Tuesday morning, becoming heavier by the afternoon.

Sullivan and DeKalb County Chief Judge Bradley Waller also made the decision to close government buildings early Tuesday.

“We are going to be closing the court house today at noon, as well as the county offices, just due to what has been predicted for this afternoon,” Sullivan said. “Just to get people home and have potentially less people on the roadway during the evening rush hour, because we’re supposed to have significantly more amount of snow. It does come later this afternoon with some high winds.”

According to a hazardous weather outlook posted at 4:38 a.m. by National Weather Service offices in Chicago and Romeoville, snow is expected to continue in northern Illinois throughout Tuesday. Open areas may experience northwest winds with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

DeKalb County snowplows were out in the early morning hours Tuesday clearing roads. They’re expected to remain vigilant throughout the day.

Main roads in DeKalb were cleared as of 8:25 a.m., according to a social media post from the city of DeKalb, which also had crews out overnight at 3 a.m. in preparation of the Tuesday morning commute. Main city roads and residential roads were opened up, and more snow clearing is expected throughout the day.

As of 8 a.m., Sullivan said he was aware of only one major crash on DeKalb County roadways Tuesday morning.

“So far, I mean things have been mild. We’ve had a couple of assists and I know we’ve had one accident so far this morning, that we’re on right now,” Sullivan said. “It’s on Cherry Valley Road, up on the north part of the county. Just a single vehicle accident that left the road.”

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release, a Toyota Sedan was going westbound on Cherry Valley Road around 7 a.m. Tuesday when the driver – a 28-year-old man from DeKalb – lost control of the vehicle on the snow covered road. After going into the ditch on the north side of Cherry Valley Road the Toyota struck a driveway culvert. No injuries were reported.

At around the same time Tuesday morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle roll over on Pearl Street near Maple, according to the department. Sullivan said his office’s report doesn’t specify how many times the vehicle rolled over, but said as he understands it the vehicle only flipped once. The driver of the 2014 Ford sedan that rolled over suffered minor injuries from the crash and was treated by emergency medical services but refused transportation to the hospital.

The Ford sedan driver was cited for not having a valid driver’s license and given verbal warnings by the sheriff’s office for driving too fast for conditions and driving with an expired vehicle registration.

Another third weather-related crash was reported at 8:36 a.n. Tuesday when sheriff’s deputies responded to a 2018 Ford Focus which had gone off the Interstate 88 exit ramp into a ditch near Peace Road. The driver was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sullivan said midday Tuesday that he expected roadways to get worse as snow fall rates increase.

“It [the snow] was coming down at a more rapid, steady rate here a little while ago, so I do think before the days end that we probably will see some significant accumulation of snow,” Sullivan said.

DeKalb County Highway Department snow plowers have been clearing roads since before sunrise Tuesday, and they’ll continue as snow falls into Wednesday. However, they aren’t they only folks clearing roads.

Sycamore Fire Chief Bart Gilmore said he’s got a team of two snow shovelers and plowers ready for the next 24 hours just to make sure emergency response vehicles can reach the addresses they’re called to.

Whenever Sycamore fire personnel go out on a call while it’s snowing, snowplows follow along in a pickup truck with an attached plow. If needed the make-shift snowplow will clear rural roads or part of driveways to help get first responders to those who need them.

“Especially on a heavy snow like this, the city and county plows are busy doing the main roads, so they can’t divert if we run into heavier snow,” Gilmore said.

Tuesday’s winter storm warning expires at midnight. But more is on the way, according to the National Weather Service. Another wind storm with several inches of accumulating snow and strong winds predicted could hit northern Illinois Friday into Saturday.

This weekend, the outlook warns, cold air will spread across the region and bring with it dangerously brisk wind chills early next week. River ice may rapidly build up on Sunday, creating a threat for ice jam-related flooding along northern Illinois rivers early next week, the National Weather Service predicts.

This story was updated at 3:20 p.m.