DeKalb County weather: Sheriff urges caution for drivers with heavier snowfall on the way

Vehicles travel through the snow on Lincoln Highway Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in downtown DeKalb. Snow is expected to continue throughout the day with 7 to 10 inches of snow expected. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – While DeKalb County has not yet seen significant snowfall totals Tuesday morning, DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said he fears road conditions will deteriorate as the day goes on, making the evening rush hour a potential safety concern.

Much of northern Illinois, including DeKalb, McHenry, Kane, Lake, La Salle, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, Winnebago and Boone counties, is under a winter storm warning until midnight Tuesday and could see between 6 to 9 inches of snow, according to an updated winter storm warning message posted by the National Weather Service Chicago office Tuesday. Almost a foot of snow was previously predicted for much of the region.

Sullivan and DeKalb County Chief Judge Bradley Waller also made the decision to close government buildings early Tuesday.

“We are going to be closing the court house today at noon, as well as the county offices, just due to what has been predicted for this afternoon,” Sullivan said. “Just to get people home and have potentially less people on the roadway during the evening rush hour, because we’re supposed to have significantly more amount of snow. It does come later this afternoon with some high winds.”

[ Photos: DeKalb County residents and workers cope with wet, heavy snow ]

According to a hazardous weather outlook posted at 4:38 a.m. by National Weather Service offices in Chicago and Romeoville, snow is expected to continue in northern Illinois throughout Tuesday. Open areas may experience northwest winds with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

DeKalb County snowplows were out in the early morning hours Tuesday clearing roads. They’re expected to remain vigilant throughout the day.

Main roads in DeKalb were cleared as of 8:25 a.m., according to a social media post from the city of DeKalb, which also had crews out overnight at 3 a.m. in preparation of the Tuesday morning commute. Main city roads and residential roads were opened up, and more snow clearing is expected throughout the day.

As of 8 a.m., Sullivan said he was aware of only one major crash on DeKalb County roadways Tuesday morning.

“So far, I mean things have been mild. We’ve had a couple of assists and I know we’ve had one accident so far this morning, that we’re on right now,” Sullivan said. “It’s on Cherry Valley Road, up on the north part of the county. Just a single vehicle accident that left the road.”

This story will be updated.