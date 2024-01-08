DeKalb city activates snow routes ahead of Tuesday storm

A city of DeKalb plow makes it's way through the snow on Glidden Avenue south of West Taylor Street in this Jan. 30, 2023 Shaw Local file photo in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – With a snowstorm on the horizon, the city of DeKalb’s snow routes have been activated and will be in full effect by 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Monday announcement.

The city’s public works department is taking action as a precaution in response to forecasted weather expected to hit portions of northern Illinois and bring with significant snowfall totals beginning Monday night heading into Tuesday.

To accommodate snow plows and ensure the safe treatment of covered roads, city crews will implement restrictions on certain parking areas throughout the storm.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, there will be parking restrictions imposed on all DeKalb streets marked with snow route signs until plowing is completed, according to the news release.

All residents, including those who do not live on snow routes, are advised to use off-street parking to aid snow removal. Vehicles found in violation of the snow route restrictions could be subject to city fines.

According to city code, cars parked in an area designated as a snow route must move after two inches of snowfall. Snow routes will be deactivated once the plows have come through.

Information on snow routes and a snow plow map can be found on the city website at www.cityofdekalb.com/369/Snow-Plowing.