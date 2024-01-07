Jacob Luce wins Wisconsin tourney: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

Boys wrestling

Cheesehead Invitational: At Kaukana, Wisconsin, DeKalb’s Jacob Luce won at 165 pounds, going 7-0 to claim the crown at the massive tournament.

The Barbs took 15th with 242 points in the 38-team field with teams from eight different states.

Kaeden Klapprdot took ninth at 113 for the Barbs, while Mekhi Cave was fourth at 144. Lamar Bradley took sixth at 215.

Polo tournament: Brady Berwick led Genoa-Kingston with a first-place finish at 165 pounds. He was named the outstanding wrestler for the upper weights.

Xander Gleissner was second at 175 and Shayden McNew was fourth at 126.

Girls basketball

Sycamore 52, Hampshire 48: At Sycamore, Lexi Carlsen became the Spartans’ all-time assist leader as the team snapped a five-game losing streak.

Monroe McGhee scored 20, Quinn Carrier had 11 and Lexi Carlsen had 10 in the win.

Kaneland 65, Rochelle 37: At Rochelle, the Knights (14-6, 4-0) stayed perfect in the I8 with the win.

Kendra Brown scored 20 and Lexi Schueler added 14 for Kaneland. Same Kerry had 11 and Kyra Lilly had 10.

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 58, Amboy 41: At Shabbona, Jeffrey Probst scored 30 to lead the Timberwolves.

Indian Creek led 18-2 after the first quarter and improved to 13-6 on the season.

Kaneland 74, Stillman Valley 27: At Stillman Valley, Troyer Carlson scored 25 in the win.

Andrew Walter added 11 for the Knights (15-3), who had 12 players score in the win.

Glenbrook South 67, DeKalb 55: At the DePaul Prep Shootout, the Barbs lost despite 22 from Sean Reynolds and 13 from Davon Grant.

Girls wrestling

Conant tournament: Dyani Torres first finished in 125 pound A bracket to win the Conant tournament.

Carly Duffing (190B) and Sameera Muzquiz (130B) each took second for the Knights.

Dundee-Crown invite: Genoa-Kingston’s Violet Sanders took fourth at 120 pounds.