Cooper Bode, Tyler Lockhart each second at Sycamore’s tournament

SYCAMORE – Cooper Bode was leading his match against Rock Island’s Amare Overton and seemed poised for a win in his home tournament.

But Overton surged late against the Sycamore sophomore 175-pounder to improve to 27-2 on the year and claim first at the Sycamore Invitational on Saturday. He was one of two second-place finishers for the Spartans, with Tyler Lockhart also second at 120 pounds.

“I didn’t get what I wanted done but I showed I can compete with the top guys,” Bode said. “I just need to improve and get better.”

The Spartans finished 10th in the 26-team field with 313.5 points. Six of the nine teams that finished ahead of them were in Class 3A - including runaway champ Hononegah, which finished with 532.5 points.

The only non-3A teams ahead of the Spartans were Rochelle, Rock Island and Tolono Unity (the only 1A team in the top 10). The Hubs were fourth with 361.5 points and the Spartans are going to have to head there for their regional later this year.

“When they announced we were in the top 10 out of 24 teams and half of them are 3A, I think they did fantastic,” Sycamore coach Randy Culton said. “We’re really coming together as a team right now and I’m proud of the way we wrestled today.”

Bode took Overton down three times in the first period and led 6-2 after one. But the Rock Island senior started on the bottom in the second, got the reverse and scored some back points for a 7-6 lead. He added a third-period takedown to secure the win 9-6 win.

“I was getting to my shots early, I had good movement,” Bode said. “I just started to get tired, which can’t happen. But I got tired and I got out-strengthed.”

Culton said Bode’s showing was his best of the year.

“That kid is going to be a state finalist, but Coop showed that with a little hard work he can compete with anybody,” Culton said. “That kid’s a senior, our guy’s a sophomore, and we’re still about even with that.”

Culton also liked how Lockhart performed, notching a bye and three decisions before being pinned by Normal’s Cole Gentsch in the title match at 120.

Lockhart moves to 26-5 on the year. One of his wins was against Rochelle’s Tommy Tourdot, who beat him in the sectional to keep him from advancing to state.

“He’s figuring out how to compete,” Culton said. “With his record right now, I think he’s ready to hit the grand stage as a sophomore. He’s right there. He’s doing everything in practice the coaches are telling him to do and it’s working.”

The Spartans finished with five medalists. Michael Olson was fourth at 113, Gable Carrick took third at 190 and Asher Dohgne was eighth at 285.

Olson picked up a couple early wins, including a pin, before falling in his final two matches to take fourth.

“I was just looking to get a high placement today and do good overall,” Olson said. “I’ve been putting more moves together and changing up my style of wrestling. I like to do more low leg stuff and stuff like that. This tournament shows me what it takes to be the best.”

Culton said Olson, a sophomore and part of the Spartans’ young core, has improved dramatically from last year and is 17-11 after the tournament.

“I saw a kid maturing before our eyes,” Culton said. “He is coming into his own as a wrestler. Last year he was young, barely a .500 wrestler. He might have been under .500. And now he’s become one of the leaders of the team in his second year on the varsity team. I don’t have words sometimes for the things he’s doing. He’s a sponge. He’s picking up things faster than anybody on the team. And I have nothing but good words to say.”

Culton said the performance Saturday was a definite up in the Spartans’ up-and-down season so far. And Bode said it shows exactly what the team is capable of.

“We have a very promising team,” Bode said. “We’re really young. In the years to come I think we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”