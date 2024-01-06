Davon Grant’s 16 leads DeKalb: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, January 5, 2024

Boys Basketball

DeKalb 55, Naperville Central 25: At Naperville, Davon Grant scored 16 points to lead all scorers as the Barbs took the DuPage Valley Conference contest over the Redhawks. Nine different players scored for DeKalb as they improved to 10-4 overall, 2-2 in the DVC.

Indian Creek 65, Somonauk 54: At Somonauk, the Timberwolves improved to 12-6 overall and 4-1 in the Little Ten win the win on the road.

Earlville 44, Hinckley-Big Rock 30: At Earlville, the Royals trimmed a 16-point deficit down to seven in the second half but could get no closer. H-BR is now 9-8 on the season and 3-1 in the Little Ten.

Girls Basketball

Morris 68, Hinckley-Big Rock 48: At Hinckley, sophomore Anna Hermann led the Royals with 17 points in the nonconference contest. Freshman Mia Cotton added 15 and junior Sami Carlino 10 for H-BR (12-7).

Genoa-Kingston 45, Richmond-Burton 14: At Genoa, Ally Poegel led the Cogs to the rout of the Rockets with 16 points, Presley Meyer chipped in 11 and Sydney Hansen seven for G-K (7-11).

Boys Wrestling

Kaneland 43, Morton West 33: At Maple Park, Angelina Gochis, Russell Blickem, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Jack Gruber, Kyle Rogers, Caden Vanik, and Apollo Gochis each record wins for the Knights in the dual team victory.

Kaneland 58, Waubonsie Valley 24: At Maple Park, Angelina Gochis, Russell Blickem, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, John Havron, Jack Gruber, Kyle Rogers, Caden Vanik, Apollo Gochis, and Rogan O’Neil scored wins in a dual team win over Waubonsie Valley.

Late Thursday

Waubonsie Valley 98, DeKalb-Sycamore 68: At the Huntley Middle School pool, the Barbs lost the DVC meet. Jacob Gramer set a pool record in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 50.32. He also won the 50 freestyle in 21.59, close to the school record. Max Palaios won the 200 free (1:54.35) and the 100 free (50.98). Kevin Sullivan won the 100 backstroke (57.6) and the 200 individual medley (2:08.29).