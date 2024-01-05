REACT DeKalb plans annual Jan. 6 rally for peace

Shaw Local file photo – Cynthia De Seife, (left) a member of Responsive Engagement Activating Civic Talent, along with other demonstrators wave at passing cars Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, during a Stand for Democracy demonstration at Memorial Park in downtown DeKalb. The second annual event was held to affirm the attendees commitment to American democracy. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – It’s been three years since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., and area residents are planning another rally for peace in DeKalb to mark the day Saturday.

REACT (Responsive Engagement Activating Civic Talent), an Indivisible group, is sponsoring what organizers are calling a peaceful rally from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park sometimes known locally as Peace Corner, the intersection of First Street and Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb.

It’s the third year the group has rallied for democracy in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The public is invited to join organizers. Those interested are encouraged to gather with signs.

“January 6th is a day that already lives in infamy in our history books, and it’s a reminder of both the fragility and the resilience of our democratic institutions,” organizers wrote in a news release. “This is the third anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. It is also a presidential election year that may again test many of our democratic institutions. This event is intended to be a peaceful statement of support for our democracy, our rights, and our freedoms here in the United States.”