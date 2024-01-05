NIU to receive $800,000 for 2027 football game at Colorado

Sean Frazier, NIU’s Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation hugs NIU head coach Thomas Hammock, left, after taking the win over Eastern Michigan during the 2023 season. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

NIU will receive $800,000 for its 2027 football game in Colorado, according to the contract between the two schools received by the Daily Chronicle via a Freedom of Information Act request late Thursday night.

The schools announced the game in December 2023, but the contract was signed by NIU officials in late September and Colorado officials in early October.

It was the third future game announced by the school in the fall of 2023. The Huskies will have a 2028 game in Ohio State that comes with a $1.8 million payout, and a game later this year at N.C. State against former coach Dave Doeren that will earn the Huskies $850,000.

The Huskies will collect $1.4 million for a game later this year at Notre Dame, the same they got paid for a 2022 game at Kentucky.

The game against Colorado, which will be a member of the Big 12 by 2027, is scheduled for Sept. 18, 2027. NIU also has games against Nebraska, South Florida and New Mexico State scheduled for 2027, according to FBschedules.com, although NMSU had to back out of a 2024 game after joining Conference USA. N.C. State took its place.

NIU will receive an allotment of 2,700 tickets on consignment by August 1, 2027 to sell, plus 300 complimentary tickets. Against N.C. State and Notre Dame, NIU will receive 3,000 tickets for sale and 500 complimentary.

Not only is it the first meeting between the schools, it’s the first time the Huskies are playing a school from Colorado since becoming an FBS member. Colorado went 4-8 this season under first-year head coach Deion Sanders.