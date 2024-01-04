New Kiwanis Club serving Genoa-Kingston community

Genoa welcome sign in Genoa, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Genoa-Kingston has a newly formed community service organization called the Genoa-Kingston Kiwanis Club.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time, according to a news release.

A “Peanut Day” was organized by the Genoa-Kingston Kiwanis and carried out by volunteers from the Genoa-Kingston community during Harvest Fest on Oct. 7 at two locations in Genoa: the intersection of Route 23 and Derby Line Road and downtown Genoa.

Donations were collected, and every bag of peanuts available was distributed within three hours thanks to the generosity of the community.

From the money collected, a donation was made to the Genoa Community Food Hub to assist in supplying Thanksgiving dinners.

Genoa-Kingston Kiwanis conducted a personal hygiene drive in the Genoa-Kingston community Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, collecting items for community members who may not have the means to buy them, especially during the holiday season.

The club has 12 members. Anyone interested in finding out more or joining Genoa-Kingston Kiwanis can email gkkiwanis@gmail.com.