First baby born in DeKalb’s Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in 2024

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital staff stand with Sophia Iversen and her newborn son Jeremiah Amiri Hernandez, who was born at 11:26 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. (Provided by Northwestern Medicine)

DeKALB – There very nearly were no babies born on New Year’s Day 2024 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, but Jeremiah Amiri Hernandez took his first breaths with minutes to spare.

Hernandez’ parents, Sophia Iversen and Jayden Hernandez, welcomed him into the world at 11:26 p.m. on Monday. He weighed 7 pounds and 5.1 ounces, and was 21 inches tall.

(Photo provided by Northwestern Medicine )

To celebrate his birth (and the genesis of a new hospital program) the Malta-based family was sent home with a bundle of supplies, including a large diaper pack, baby wipes, two onesies, two blankets and a sleep sack.

The package is part of a new program dubbed “Baby Bundle” launched at Kishwaukee Hospital with a grant from the Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Foundation, Waterman said. It’s meant for qualifying new mothers who may not otherwise have had prenatal care or require additional social help. Iversen was gifted a bundle to celebrate the program’s launch in the new year.

On Monday, Northwestern Medicine Media Relations Manager Kim Waterman said there was no guarantee Kishwaukee Hospital would deliver a baby a New Year’s Day in 2024.

“As of 4:38pm, no baby yet at Kishwaukee Hospital. We do have someone in early labor so we are expecting a baby tonight or early tomorrow,” Waterman wrote in an email.

Almost seven hours later Jeremiah Hernandez became the newest DeKalb County resident.