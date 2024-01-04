Blake Wiegartz scores 18 for Hiawatha in win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024

Boys basketball

Hiawatha 52, Westminster Christian 48: Blake Wiegartz scored 18 points, and the Hawks won for the sixth time this season, surpassing the five they had last season.

Girls basketball

Kaneland 47, Morris 30: Lexi Schueler put up 13 points, and Sam Kerry added 12 to lead the Knights to an Interstate 8 Conference win.

Girls wrestling

Kaneland Invite: Genoa-Kingston’s Jordan Graf went 1-1 with a 10-2 win, and Violet Sanders went 1-2 with a 17-second pin to end her night with a win.

Women’s basketball

Eastern Michigan 67, NIU 49: The Huskies were held to a season-low 49 points at the NIU Convocation Center in the opening game of the Mid-American Conference season.

Jayden Marable led the Huskies with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sidney McCrea added nine points, going 7 for 8 from the free-throw line.

“We have to go back and regroup and really just add some toughness to our game,” NIU coach Lisa Carlsen said. “Eastern Michigan was able to come out and do well in the areas that have given them some success in recent games. We were just a little bit tentative and never in attack mode.”

Tuesday’s late result

Marian Central 57, Genoa-Kingston 31: At Woodstock, the Cogs got 14 points from Ally Poegel in the loss.

Sandwich triangular: At Sandwich, Genoa-Kingston lost 39-30 to Amboy and 48-18 to Sandwich.