What your 2023 DeKalb County Forest Preserve District property tax bill will look like

A bridge is covered with fallen leaves at Merritt Prairie Forest Preserve just south of DeKalb in this Oct. 24, 2023, Shaw Local file photo. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Forest Preserve District Board approved a lower rate for the 2023 property tax extension, which will be billed to DeKalb County property owners next year.

This month, the DeKalb County Forest Preserve District unanimously approved the 2023 property tax extension request for $1,896,026, up 3.32% from last year’s request.

According to DeKalb County documents, property owners in the county will be taxed at a 0.064% rate by the forest preserve district in 2024.

DeKalb County Board member Roy Plote, a Republic from District 11 and head of the DeKalb County Forest Preserve District Board, said the tax levy request aligns with county government policies.

“You can see in all the writing that basically we are doing as the county is, and our net rate went from 0.06915 to 0.064313,” Plote said before the levy was approved.

A DeKalb County homeowner wh’s property was valued at $200,000 in 2022 will likely pay $0.64 less on their forest preserve property tax bill in 2024, despite their home now being worth an estimated $212,000 because of the lowered tax rate, according to DeKalb County documents.

For that example, next year the homeowner would pay $45.46 in property taxes to the forest preserve district.

In a subsequent vote, the Forest Preserve District Board expects $1.8 million in revenue and expenditures in fiscal 2024. According to county documents, the district will have an ending fund balance of $2.2 million.

Those decisions are made by the Forest Preserve District Board, but voters control who’s on that board when they vote for DeKalb County Board members at the polls.

DeKalb County Board member Jerry Osland, a Republican from District 12, said it’s a complicated arrangement and the public should consider the two boards separate entities despite being comprised of the same members.

“It’s kind of a, ‘yes we are, no we’re not,’” Osland said. “It’s involved with and controlled by the county but it is administered a different way.”