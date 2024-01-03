Sycamore library announces winter reading challenge

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library has announced its winter reading challenge, an interactive program taking place through Feb. 23 which gives participants a chance to win badges and prizes.

The program encourages reading and activity participation. Participants can track their progress through the Beanstack application or website, which hosts the winter reading software. Existing registrants need only to log in to their account.

For more information and registration, visit sycamorelibrary.org/winter-reading-challenge or contact jillc@sycamorelibrary.org.