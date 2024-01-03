NIU names Fierce Gamer Scholarship recipients

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University recently named Lily Johnson and Austin Biel as the recipients of its annual Fierce Gamer Scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship is given to NIU students who play video games and embody a gaming community that supports people of all backgrounds and a balanced, healthy gaming approach, according to a news release.

Johnson is a senior majoring in sociology with a family and child services minor. She graduated from Genoa-Kingston High School and transferred from Kishwaukee College.

Johnson is the co-president of Huskie Gaming, NIU’s student esports club. She works for a nonprofit organization that helps low-income families and individuals with energy-related utility bills.

Johnson plans to work for a government agency to help people through the public service.

Biel is a junior studying electrical engineering and plays “Overwatch” on the NIU varsity esports team. He graduated from Belvidere North High School and is a Loves Park resident.

Biel intends to join NIU’s electrical engineering accelerated master’s program. He plans to travel abroad to earn a microelectronics and electrical device nanofabrication doctorate. Biel plans to find a job creating devices that help people globally.

Northern Illinois University Esports partnered with Dr. Levi Harrison to create the scholarship in 2022. Harrison is an orthopedic surgeon dedicated to promoting mental, physical and emotional health among video gamers.