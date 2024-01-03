4 key storylines from NIU’s 73-51 loss to Akron to start MAC play

Northern Illinois' Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Akron’s Enrique Freeman fight for a loose ball during their game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in the Convocation Center at NIU in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Not much went right for the NIU men’s basketball team in its Mid-American Conference opener against Akron on Tuesday.

Since beating DePaul on Nov. 25 to improve to 5-1, the Huskies have lost six straight games against NCAA Division I teams. They are now 6-7, under .500 for the first time since losing the season opener at Marquette 92-70.

Here are four of the most telling stats from NIU’s 73-51 loss to the Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) as the Huskies look to turn things around heading into Ohio on Saturday.

The shooting slash line was more like a birthday than an NCAA Division I team’s shooting percentage

In the first half, NIU’s shooting line (field goal percentage, 3-point shooting percentage, free-throw percentage) was 15/8/78 as the Huskies fell behind 35-16 at the break. Things didn’t get much better as the Huskies finished the game shooting 32% from the floor and 18.2% from long range.

Entering the game, NIU was shooting 48/35/65 on the year.

Only three NIU players made a field goal in the first half, and David Coit was the only player to make more than one. He had seven at the half and 21 for the game, the only Huskie in double figures.

Coit shot 7 for 13 for the game, but the other four starters were 4 for 27.

“I don’t know who we can beat on our calendar with four guys going 4 for 27,” NIU coach Rashon Burno said. “Some of that is shot-making. Some of that is trying to breathe and let the game come to you instead of trying to force it. We have to get these guys better at trusting each other and trusting the system.”

Akron went on a 24-4 run that lasted almost a quarter of the game

For the first 8:30 of the game, neither team was making its shots. Akron was clinging to an 11-8 lead.

But the shots started falling for the Zips, who scored 24 of the next 28 in a span of 9:20 to take control of the game.

Enrique Freeman had 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Ali Ali had 16 points and six rebounds as the inside duo for the Zips dominated, shooting a combined 13 for 24. The Huskies played most of the game with 6-foot-11 Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who left with an apparent leg injury.

“They were a physical team, and that took us out of our offense,” Coit said. “We’re kind of an immature team right now because we have guys in and out, and that’s a lot of lineup changes. We reverted to our old ways.”

NIU’s shooting improved in the second half, but so did Akron’s

After the dismal first half, the lid was seemingly removed from the Huskies’ bucket as NIU shot at a 50% clip from the floor in the second half. But Akron did as well, and NIU could not make a significant run at the Zips.

The lead mostly stayed above 20 and was never less than 19 in the second half.

“We just feel like we didn’t play hard enough, top to bottom,” Coit said. “Credit to them, they played hard. You can’t fall down 19, and yeah the shooting picks up, but they’re a great team. They’re not just going to bow down. They’re going to stick to their principles.”

Yanic Konan Niderhauser played 10 minutes Tuesday, and Keshawn Williams still has played only 14 minutes this season

Konan Niederhauser did not play in the second half, and was courtside being attended to by trainers for the entirety of the second half. Zarique Nutter also left the game with an unidentified injury.

And the Huskies still were without Keshawn Williams, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. He returned briefly in a loss to Indiana State before leaving the game.

Williams bruised his knee against Indiana State 14 minutes into his season debut, and Burno said he’s unsure of his timetable. Burno said he expected to learn more about Nutter and Konan Niederhauser later Tuesday night.