Dimensions Dance Academy’s January events

Shaw Local file photo – Ballet class in session at Dimensions Dance Academy, 134 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Photo provided)

DeKALB – The Dimensions Dance Academy will begin its next round of dance instructions and Adult Social Dancing Nights this month.

The dance nights and instructions will begin Saturday, according to a news release.

The dance instruction attendees can learn basic dance moves. The Social Dance Night’s allow participants to dress up and dance to a certain theme. Ballroom Night tickets include a dinner special at a local restaurant.

The academy’s event schedule includes:

Swing Night – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sasturday. Dinner special available at Tapa La Luna.

Swing Dancing Instruction – 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31.

Roaring 20′s Social Dancing Night – 7:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 20.

Fox Trot Night – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Dinner special available at The Grove.

Fox Trot Dancing Instruction – 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Sock Hop Social Dancing Night – 7:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17.

Latin Night – 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 2. Dinner special available at El Jimador.

Latin Dancing Instructions – 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. March 6, 13, 20, and 27.

70′s Disco Social Dancing Night – 7:30 to 9 p.m. March 16.

The academy also will host “Kids Night” events from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 13 and March 9. The events are intended for children. The events feature themed dancing, snacks, and a craft. The first “Kids Night” theme is Kids Beach Bash. The theme for the second “Kids Night” will be Kids Disney Fun.

Tickets for the Ballroom Nights are available. To buy tickets, visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.

For information, visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.