DeKalb library to host story time at Glidden Homestead

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold a children’s story time at 1 p.m. Sunday at the historic Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

The program is free for all attendees. Parking is available in the Glidden Florist parking lot.

Each month will feature a different story and craft/activity theme. These interactive story times may feature songs, movement and more.

In months when temperatures are warm and it’s sunny, “Annie’s Storytime” will be held on the back lawn of the Glidden Homestead. In the event of bad weather, story time will move inside.

“Annie’s Storytime” is named for Joseph F. Glidden’s niece, Annie Glidden, who was a major promoter of DeKalb’s cultural and social causes during her lifetime.

In 1898, seeing the need to supply the recently formed DeKalb Public Library with good books, Annie formed the Library Whist Club.

On Monday afternoons, this group of women came together to play the card game whist. Monies from their membership dues were used for library book purchases. To date, the library has received more than 10,000 volumes from their activities.

For information, contact Stormy at stormye@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

The DeKalb Public Library, located at 309 Oak St. in DeKalb, is open seven days a week. Visit dkpl.org for other library news and events.