Two-vehicle crash sends three to hospital in rural Kingston

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – An early morning crash Tuesday in rural northern DeKalb County sent three people to area hospitals with injuries, authorities said.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Glidden and Wolf roads in Kingston Township around 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The driver of a white 2016 Ford Utility, a 33-year-old woman from Kingston, allegedly failed to yield to a second vehicle, a blue 2007 Jeep Utility, that was headed southbound on Glidden Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection after the Ford Utility struck the Jeep, authorities said.

The Ford’s driver along with the Jeep’s driver and passenger – a 65-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Rockford – suffered injuries that were non-life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Paramedics from the Genoa-Kingston Fire Department took the Ford driver to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford. The Jeep’s driver and sole passenger were taken by DeKalb paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

All involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, authorities said. No citations were announced by police as of Tuesday evening.