Tai chi lesson set for Jan. 2 in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will offer patrons a tai chi lesson as part of a monthly series.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the lesson at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The lesson is free and intended for teens and adults.

Participants can learn about and practice tai chi. The lesson features step-by-step instructions. The lesson will be taught by Erica Bough, a certified tai chi instructor and fourth-degree martial arts black belt. Because of limited space, the lesson is first-come, first-served.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.