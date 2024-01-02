January 02, 2024
Shaw Local
Tai chi lesson set for Jan. 2 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will offer patrons a tai chi lesson as part of a monthly series.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the lesson at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The lesson is free and intended for teens and adults.

Participants can learn about and practice tai chi. The lesson features step-by-step instructions. The lesson will be taught by Erica Bough, a certified tai chi instructor and fourth-degree martial arts black belt. Because of limited space, the lesson is first-come, first-served.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.