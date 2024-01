Sycamore Lions Club members donating $500 to Feed My Starving Children (Photo provided by the Sycamore Lions Club )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Lions Club recently donated a $500 check to Feed My Starving Children.

The check was presented at a Make A Difference DeKalb County packing event Nov. 9, according to a news release.

The money was donated by 29 Sycamore Lions Club members, friends and family members. The club also helped pack more than 91,000 meals for Feed My Starving Children.