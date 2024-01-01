DeKalb World War II veteran turns 100

WWII veteran Paul Carlson, of DeKalb (left) who turned 100 on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, laughs as his family and friends gather to mark his 100th birthday at the Legion headquarters in DeKalb. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – In 1923, gasoline was 14 cents per gallon, the Walt Disney Company was founded, the first issue of “Time” magazine was published, Yankee Stadium opened its doors and Paul Carlson was born in DeKalb.

The centenarian was joined by four generations of his family Sunday at the DeKalb American Legion Post No. 66, where he posed for photos and joked, “We’re breaking the camera.” A World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army stationed in Wales in the 1940s, Carlson turned 100 as he rang in the new year surrounded by family, friends and fellow veterans.

“I wasn’t out to be a movie star,” Carlson told the Daily Chronicle Sunday, grinning as he sat with a steaming cup of coffee and a sandwich across from his great-great grandson, Jayce Malone. He didn’t seem to shy away from attention, however, thanking the crowd for coming and keen to offer an anecdote or witty remark when prompted.

WWII veteran Paul Carlson, of DeKalb (left), blows out candles on his birthday cakes to celebrate his 100th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Carlson's family hosted a birthday celebration for him at the Legion headquarters in DeKalb. (Kelsey Rettke)

The well-attended birthday celebration was put together relatively quickly over the weekend, Carlson’s family members said. It took a behind-the-scenes frenzied text chain to family members around northern Illinois and a callout Saturday to area veteran groups to help celebrate the century milestone.

The community responded in kind, bringing with them a cheery round of “Happy Birthday,” handshakes and a chance to thank Carlson personally for his service.

Legion Post Cmdr Manuel “Manny” Olada said the Post is proud to call Carlson a member. In fact, he holds a prestigious title, since Carlson has been with Legion for 77 years.

“Our longest serving member,” Olada said. “Not to forget, we have a World War II veteran in our presence. That is amazing.”

Joined by his children, son Paul Carlson and daughter-in-law Brenda Carlson; and daughter Cathy Bauer and her husband Edward Jr. Bauer, Carlson sat in front of a large stack of birthday cards, some sent by well-meaning strangers.

Fellow veterans frequently came over to shake his hand, thank him for his military service, ask if he knew their parents or family.

Carlson was born at the old DeKalb Hospital on Dec. 31, 1923.

“My mother told me she went down there a month before and they told her she was pregnant,” Carlson said.

He grew up in DeKalb with his late sister, Beverly. Their father died in 1941, in his 30s, the same year Carlson graduated from the old DeKalb High School. A fan of the Cubs, he also played baseball.

He went to Northern Illinois University for about a year before he joined the Army, deploying to Wales in the United Kingdom at the end of 1942, serving through 1943.

Briefly made a master sergeant because, as Carlson tells it, his superiors needed the men, the then 20-year-old would send all his money earned in service back home to his mother. He didn’t need it anyway, he said. Items such as cigarettes were used as currency in the Army instead, wagering or playing for more in games with his fellow recruits.

Back home after the war, Carlson worked in the automobile industry for a while, working as general manager for Brad Manning Ford among others, he said.

Olada also remarked on Carlson’s milestone. The U.S. had two presidents in 1923, Olada recalled: Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge, who took over upon Harding’s death. Carlson also shares a birthday with actor Charlton Heston from Evanston who won an Oscar for his role in Ben-Hur, and General George Patton, who commanded U.S. troops in Germany and France during the war.

“He actually worked with General Patton,” said granddaughter Teena Klotz, who was credited by her family as helping organize the birthday bash.

In his golden years, Carlson’s been able to celebrate his remarkable service career with others. In 2019, he joined a veterans group for a 3 a.m. departure from Beloit, Wisconsin for the annual four-day VetsRoll bus trip to Washington D.C. In 2015, he did an Honor Flight.

Klotz, who lives in Leland, was joined by her daughter (Carlson’s great granddaughter), Brittany Watne, and her grandson (Carlson’s great great grandson), Jayce.

For her, the day was more than just a birthday party, she said. She counted it a success because Carlson was able to reconnect with many of his fellow servicemen and women.

Though he still lives independently in DeKalb – helped by generous neighbors who frequently check on him, tend to his lawn and make sure he has what he needs – he doesn’t get down to the Legion Post that often anymore, Klotz said.

“Honestly the best thing about it is these connections he’s been able to make with these other fellow veterans,” Klotz said. “That’s part of the reason I wanted to have it [the party] here, this was my first choice, was because I wanted him to meet some of these other people.”

Klotz said a fellow Legion member has already offered to pick up her grandfather for regular coffee meetups.

Despite his own experience, longevity isn’t common in Carlson’s family, he said. Most of his family died in their 30s, save for one cousin who lives in California and is 101. Carlson said he hopes to be like his cousin if he makes it to 101.

He doesn’t know about a secret to life, he said, though his mother used to make “smorgasbords and sweets” every Christmas.

“I hope I’m still around when you have your birthday,” Carlson said as he shook hands with yet another fellow veteran.