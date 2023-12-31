DeKalb library to host JOY volunteer events in January

DeKALB – JOY (Jackson’s Outstanding Young) Volunteers will be decorating cards and bags for Valentine’s Day at the DeKalb Public Library in January.

Children ages 6 to 13 are invited to participate in the events, which will be in the library’s Story & Activity Room.

Decorate lunch bags to add a touch of warmth to the meals delivered by Meals on Wheels from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5.

Volunteer will decorate Valentine’s Day cards from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Cards will be donated to La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

Help decorate cards that will be donated to veterans in Veterans Affairs hospitals from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27.

This program is sponsored by JOY Volunteers, which is a youth-led volunteer group in DeKalb County.

For information, contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

The DeKalb Public Library, located at 309 Oak St. in DeKalb, is open seven days a week. Visit dkpl.org for other library news and events.