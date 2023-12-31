December 30, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

DeKalb library to host JOY volunteer events in January

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – JOY (Jackson’s Outstanding Young) Volunteers will be decorating cards and bags for Valentine’s Day at the DeKalb Public Library in January.

Children ages 6 to 13 are invited to participate in the events, which will be in the library’s Story & Activity Room.

Decorate lunch bags to add a touch of warmth to the meals delivered by Meals on Wheels from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5.

Volunteer will decorate Valentine’s Day cards from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Cards will be donated to La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

Help decorate cards that will be donated to veterans in Veterans Affairs hospitals from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27.

This program is sponsored by JOY Volunteers, which is a youth-led volunteer group in DeKalb County.

For information, contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

The DeKalb Public Library, located at 309 Oak St. in DeKalb, is open seven days a week. Visit dkpl.org for other library news and events.