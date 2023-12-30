More than 500 Sycamore residents without power after vehicle vs. pole crash

The intersection of Airport Road and Illinois Route 64 shown here at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. More than 500 Sycamore residents are without power as of about 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, after a single vehicle crashed into a utility pole along Airport Road near the Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, authorities said. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – More than 500 Sycamore residents are without power as of about 3 p.m. Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole along Airport Road near the Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, authorities said.

A single vehicle struck a utility pole south of Hillside Road along Airport Road on Sycamore’s southeast side Saturday afternoon, dispatchers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office said.

Emergency vehicles could be seen headed down Illinois Route 64 and Airport Road past the Sycamore Park District’s Sports Complex around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Power is out at the entire Stone Prairie rental community, along with residents in the area surrounding the crash site, officials said.

As of 3:37 p.m. Saturday, 533 Sycamore residents are reportedly without power, which is estimated to be restored around 5 p.m., according to ComEd’s outage map.

ComEd reports the probably cause of the outage is a vehicle accident nearby.

This is a developing story which will be updated.