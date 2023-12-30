DeKalb County workshops offered to aid area youth

A DeKalb-based organization that helps empower area youth to lead meaningful lives is offering a workshop to promote healthy habits in January and February.

DAYS (Developmental Assets for Youth Success) is offering a free interactive workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17 and from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Blank Slate Room at the DeKalb County Regional Office of Education, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road, Suite C, in DeKalb.

Designed for adults, community leaders, business owners, coaches and educational staff, this workshop focuses on the 40 developmental assets that help youth successfully navigate their pre-teen and teen years to become thriving, successful adults. Developmental assets enhance the relationships between adult leaders and youth.

Register at forms.gle/yobhZAN7K6zrVLij9. For information, call DAYS team lead Merri Michalski at 815-217-0460.