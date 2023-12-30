Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, December 29, 2023

Mens basketball

Iowa 103, Northern Illinois 74: At Iowa City, IA, the Huskies dropped their sixth game in the last seven to the Hawkeyes.

David Coit led the Huskies with 23 points. Zarique Nutter added 16 points and five boards, and Philmon Gebrewhit scored 11 for NIU (6-6).

Boys basketball

Leland 53, Hiawatha 50: At LaMoille, Blake Wiegartz led the Hawks with 15 points at the LaMoille Holiday Tournament. Cameron Emerich earned all-tournament honors for Hiawatha (5-12).

Indian Creek 68, Reed-Custer 55: At Ottawa, the Timberwolves finished up play at the Marquette Christmas Tournament with the win. Jeffrey Probst finished with 20 points to lead IC (11-6). Jacob McNally had 12 points and Everett Willis 11 for the Timberwolves.

Northridge Prep 69, Hinckley-Big Rock 47: At Plano, Tyler Smith led the Royals with 15 points at the Plano Christmas Tournament. Martin Ledbetter threw in 12 and Landon Roop 11 for HBR (9-8). The Royals will continue play Saturday at 1:45 p.m.

Genoa-Kingston 79, Rochelle 76: At Marengo, the Cogs took fifth place at the EC Nichols Tournament. Hayden Hodgson led the way with 20 for GK. Nate Kleba added 18, John Swineheart 16 and John Krueger 12 for the Cogs (8-9).

Freeport 66, Sycamore 52: At Marengo, the Spartans closed out play at the EC Nichols Tournament falling to the Pretzels. Sycamore falls to 8-8 on the season.

Girls basketball

Lincoln-Way West 63, Sycamore 41: At Cicero, the Spartans dropped one at the Morton College Holiday Tournament to the Warriors. Sycamore (11-5) will wrap up play Saturday.

Kaneland 53, Proviso West 35: At Rockford, Kendra Brown led all scorers with 23 points as the Knights wrapped up the day with two wins. Lexi Schueler added 12 points for Kaneland (12-6). Both Schueler and Brown made the all-tournament team.

Kaneland 43, Harlem 22: At Rockford, Sam Kerry scored 10 points, and the Knights defense limited the Huskies to only three points in the first half at the Rockford Boylan Tournament.

Somonauk 50, Hiawatha 7: At Amboy, the Hawks (7-14) fell to the Bobcats on the final day of the Amboy Tournament.

Boys Wrestling

Kaneland 42, Oswego 40: At Maple Park, Angelina Gochis, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, John Havron, Apollo Gochis, Rogan O’Neil and Alex Harris record wins for the Knights in a dual victory over Oswego East.

Neuqua Valley 42, Kaneland 31: At Maple Park, Angelina Gochis, Kamron Scholl, Camden Skipper, Alex Gochis, Jack Gruber and Apollo Gochis record wins for the Knights in a dual loss to Neuqua Valley.