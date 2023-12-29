Genoa-Kingston comes back for tournament victory: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, December 28

Boys basketball

Genoa-Kingston 56, Freeport 54: At the EC Nichols Holiday Marengo Tournament, the Cogs outscored the Pretzels 16-6 in the fourth quarter for the comeback victory.

Hayden Hodgson scored 22 points with five 3-pointers while Nate Kleba added 20 points including two game-winning free throws.

Hiawatha 61, Calvary Christian Academy 41: At the LaMoille Tournament, Lucas Norvell had 15 points and seven rebounds during a tournament victory.

Cameron Emerich had 13 points and nine rebounds and Blake Wiegartz had 11 points and five assists.

Hinckley-Big Rock 58, Kaneland 43: At the Plano Christmas Classic, Martin Ledbetter had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks but the Royals fell in tournament play.

Rochelle 74, Sycamore 71: At the EC Nichols Holiday Tournament, the Spartans battled but came up short.

Wilmington 57, Indian Creek 27: At the Ottawa Marquette Tournament, the Timberwolves fell and couldn’t come back.

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 40, Flanagan Cornell 26: At the Earlville Tournament, the Royals picked up their 11th win of the year with a 3rd place tournament victory.

Anna Herrmann had 11 points and Raven Wagner 10 points. Both were selected to the All-Tournament Team.

Lincoln-Way Central 43, Sycamore 26: At the Morton Holiday Invitational, the Spartans fell in tournament action.

Boys wrestling

Kaneland 65, Highland Park 18: Angelina Gochis, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Jack Gruber, Josh Karther, Kyle Rogers, Apollo Gochis, Rogan O’Neil, Nathan Lapitan and Alex Harris had wins for the Knights in a dual victory.

Crystal Lake South 42, Kaneland 34: At Highland Park, Angelina Gochis, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Jack Gruber, Josh Karther, Kyle Rogers and Caden Vanik recorded wins for the Knights in a dual loss.