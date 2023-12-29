DeKalb Ward 6 meeting set for Jan. 4

The public is invited to a Ward 6 meeting with Alderman Mike Verbic (shown here in this August 2023 Shaw Local file photo) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 2024 at the Junction Eating Place, 816 Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, according to a news release. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Residents in DeKalb’s sixth ward have the opportunity to meet with their alderman and discuss community happenings in January.

The public is invited to a Ward 6 meeting with Alderman Mike Verbic from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Junction Eating Place, 816 Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, according to a news release.

The meeting will be held in person only. Those attending are welcome to record and/or livestream the meeting.

Verbic will provide opening remarks and City Engineer Zac Gill will join the meeting to support a discussion of Ward 6 projects. Further topics of discussion will include street lights, parking, business updates and other Ward 6 activities.

Time also will be allotted for citizen comments.

Participants are asked to forward any other topics for discussion to mike.verbic@cityofdekalb.com.