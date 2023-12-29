A fourth fire station, other plans for 2024 DeKalb city budget

DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas speaks at the Dec. 11, 2023 meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb’s budget has been finalized, and city leaders have given it a stamp of approval that come with funding for a fourth fire station and with it more staff, documents show.

The DeKalb City Council gave the proposal the go-ahead for authorization during its Dec. 11 meeting.

City Manager Bill Nicklas in November had pitched a $118,464,201 spending plan for 2024 that includes a tax levy that will not likely result in property taxpayers seeing an increase in the amount they owe.

The city’s estimated property value pool grew by 25%, from $794 million to $998 million since 2022, according to city documents. The approved city tax rate is 0.81, 9.5% lower than the 2022 rate of 0.89, documents state.

Under the approved levy, homeowners whose properties are worth $375,000 should expect to pay about $970.13 on the city portion of their bill, according to city documents. That’s compared to the $970.30 paid last year at the same rate for the same homeowner.

The City Council passed the budget in a 7-0 vote. Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic was absent.

Here are some details of the 2024 spending plan: