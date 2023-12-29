December 29, 2023
Shaw Local
A fourth fire station, other plans for 2024 DeKalb city budget

By Megann Horstead
DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas speaks at the Dec. 11, 2023 meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb’s budget has been finalized, and city leaders have given it a stamp of approval that come with funding for a fourth fire station and with it more staff, documents show.

The DeKalb City Council gave the proposal the go-ahead for authorization during its Dec. 11 meeting.

City Manager Bill Nicklas in November had pitched a $118,464,201 spending plan for 2024 that includes a tax levy that will not likely result in property taxpayers seeing an increase in the amount they owe.

The city’s estimated property value pool grew by 25%, from $794 million to $998 million since 2022, according to city documents. The approved city tax rate is 0.81, 9.5% lower than the 2022 rate of 0.89, documents state.

Under the approved levy, homeowners whose properties are worth $375,000 should expect to pay about $970.13 on the city portion of their bill, according to city documents. That’s compared to the $970.30 paid last year at the same rate for the same homeowner.

The City Council passed the budget in a 7-0 vote. Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic was absent.

Here are some details of the 2024 spending plan:

  • Fourth fire station construction.
  • Nine new firefighters and paramedics.
  • Four new police officers.
  • One new public works mechanic.
  • Water main lining of the Wal-Mart parking lot.
  • Routine meter replacements and new water meter purchases.
  • Well no. 7 maintenance and inspection.
  • Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition software upgrade.
  • New vactor truck purchase.
  • Replace W-6 vehicle.
  • Lead service line replacements.
  • Resurface asphalt at West Dresser Road wastewater treatment plant and north water tower.