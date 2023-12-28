Genoa-Kingston earns wins at EC Nichols: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec, 27, 2023

Boys basketball

Genoa-Kingston 51, Woodstock North 46: At Marengo, Corey Bowman and John Krueger scored 15 points each to lead the Cogs to a win at the EC Nichols Tournament. Hayden Hodgson added 13 for GK (6-9). The Cogs will play at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Indian Creek 64, St. Bede 39: At Ottawa, the Timberwolves moved into the consolation semifinals behind 14 points from Jeffrey Probst. Logan Schrader and Payton Hueber scored nine points each for IC (10-5). IC will face Wilmington at noon Thursday at the Marquette Holiday Tournament.

Sycamore 90, Marengo 55: At Marengo, the Spartans cruised past the Indians at the EC Nichols Tournament.

Crystal Lake Central 50, Sycamore 48: At Marengo, Sycamore (8-6) fell to the Tigers at the EC Nichols Tournament.

Girls basketball

Mendota 49, Hiawatha 31: At Amboy, Delaney Wood scored 17 points and Brielle Molly added 10 to lead the Hawks in a loss at the Amboy Holiday Tournament. Hiawatha (7-12) will face Hall at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Pecatonica 49, Hinckley-Big Rock 30: At Earlville, the Indians and Royals were all tied at half before Pecatonica pulled away at the Earllville Holiday Tournament. Raven Wagner led the way for the Royals with 12 points. H-BR (10-6) will face Flanagan-Cornell for third place on Thursday.

Marian Central 38, Kaneland 28: At Rockford, Lexi Schueler led the way for the Knights at the Boylan Christmas Tournament. Kaneland fell to 10-6 overall.

Rockford Boylan 34, Kaneland 23: At Rockford, Kendra Brown scored 12 points, but the Knights fell at the Boylan Christmas Tournament.

Batavia 61, Sycamore 31: At Cicero, the Spartans dropped their opening round game to the Bulldogs at the Morton College Christmas Tournament. Sycamore (11-3) will face Lincoln-Way Central at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Boys wrestling

Sandwich Invite: At Sandwich, Kaleb Lancaste, Brady Brewick, and Xander Gleissner all finished 5-0 for Genoa-Kington, which placed eighth overall.