WinterFest to return Jan. 20 to Genoa forest preserve

Shaw Local file photo – The University of Illinois Extension and DeKalb County Forest Preserve will host its annual WinterFest to celebrate winter in January in Genoa.

GENOA – The University of Illinois Extension and DeKalb County Forest Preserve will host its annual WinterFest to celebrate winter in January.

WinterFest will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Natural Resources Education Center at Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Illinois Route 72, Genoa, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can participate in activities such as an outdoor scavenger hunt and the Wisdom Hunt Nature Trail. Tips and tricks to identify and feed winter birds will be shared by Peggy Anesi, a University of Illinois Extension educator, at the center’s bird-viewing window.

A guided forest preserve hike, followed by a northern Illinois migratory cranes presentation, is set for 10 a.m. Children can create a make-and-take craft and have their hands or face painted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Hoo” Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center will hold a live bird program at 1 p.m. The center is accepting donations to help cover materials. The Genoa Prairie Gems 4-H Club also will sell lunch items to support their club.

For information, call 815-784-2000 or email mariantt@illinois.edu.