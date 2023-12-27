Northwest Illinois Agronomy Summit set for Jan. 31 in Freeport

The University of Illinois Extension will host its annual Northwest Illinois Agronomy Summit in January to address growing season challenges.

The summit will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Highland Community College conference center, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport, according to a news release.

Admission to the summit is open to the public.

The summit features specialists who will discuss plans to build soil health, weed and nutrient management strategies. The theme of the summit is “Updates in Nutrient, Weed, and Soil Health Management.”

The summit topics include:

“Practical Nitrogen Management for Corn:” Giovani Preza Fontes, University of Illinois Extension field crop agronomist

Giovani Preza Fontes, University of Illinois Extension field crop agronomist “Understanding Biologicals for Row Crops:” Connor Sible, University of Illinois crop physiology department postdoctoral research associate

“Navigating the Inevitability of Herbicide Resistance:” Kathryn Seebruck, University of Illinois Extension crops educator

“Building Soil Health in Northern Climates:” Dan Smith, University of Wisconsin-Madison nutrient and pest management program southwest regional specialist

Highland Community College research plots and past growing season results: Justin Ebert, Highland Community College agriculture instructor

Registration is required to attend. The summit costs $25. To register, call 815-986-4357 or visit go.illinois.edu/jsw.

For information, call 815-986-4357 or visit go.illinois.edu/jsw.