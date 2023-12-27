Genoa Lions names Melvin Jones Fellowship Award recipient

(Left to right); Genoa Lion Rene' Van Der Heyden, Genoa Lion President Mike Dreska, and Lions District Governor Duane Collman (Photo provided by the Genoa Lions Club )

GENOA – The Genoa Lions Club recently recently awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award to Rene Van Der Heyden.

Van Der Heyden received the award at a ceremony Nov. 15 at Main Street Bar and Grill, 133 W. Main St., Genoa, according to a news release.

The ceremony was officiated by Genoa Lions Club President Mike Dreska. The award was presented by Lions District Governor Duane Collman. Attendees included Suzanne Van Der Heyden, Van Der Heyden’s children Paul, Jill, and Annie, their spouses and fiancee and his granddaughters.

Van Der Heyden joined the Genoa Lions in the fall of 2000. He served as the club’s president in 2008 and as club secretary since 2010. Van Der Heyden has been a Genoa Lions board member for 19 years. He has maintained perfect attendance since 2008. Van Der Heyden recently co-chaired the Wonderful World of Christmas Craft and Vending Show.

The Melvin Jones Fellowship Award is given to a Lions member who has demonstrated active participation in the community and embodies the Lion motto of “We serve.”