DeKalb Township to host mobile DMV event Jan. 23

DeKALB – The DeKalb Township will host a Department of Motor Vehicles mobile event in January for residents to complete certain services such as obtaining a driver’s license, state or Real ID, or registering their vehicle or to vote.

The township, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, will host the mobile unit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23, according to a news release.

The mobile unit offers vehicle registration stickers, driver’s license issuance, voter registration. organ and tissue donation, and state identification and Real ID card issuance. Written exams and road tests will not be held.

Proof of identification is required. A state-mandated documentation list will be available at the township. Accepted payment methods include money orders, personal checks, debit cards, and AMEX, Discover, Mastercard and Visa credit cards.

Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first served basis. To schedule an appointment, email Admin@dekalbtownship.org or call 815-758-8282.

For information, call 815-758-8282 or email Admin@dekalbtownship.org.