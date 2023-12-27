Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 70, Flanagan-Cornell JV 12: At Earlville, the Royals advanced at the Earlville Christmas tournament. H-BR (10-5) will face Pecatonica in the semifinals Wednesday. Liliana Martinez led the Royals with 13 rebounds to go with six points. Grace Michaels scored a season-high 13, and Anna Hermann added a game-high 17 to lead the Royals.

Newman Central Catholic 43, Hiawatha 11: At Amboy, the Hawks dropped to 7-11 overall with the loss during the opening round of pool play at the Amboy Tournament.

Delaney Wood’s five points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks paced Hiawatha, while Nelly Delvalle finished with five points and five rebounds. Zoe Elder added two steals and two blocks.

Boys basketball

Woodland 56, Indian Creek 39: At Ottawa, the sixth-seeded Warriors led throughout the Marquette Christmas Classic game against unseeded Indian Creek, including 13-10 after one quarter, 25-15 at halftime and 45-31 heading to the fourth. Everett Willis scored nine points, Jakob McNally eight and Landon Schrader seven for Indian Creek.

Indian Creek (9-5) plays St. Bede in the consolation bracket at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.