CASA DeKalb County volunteer training sessions begin Jan. 25 in Sycamore

Shaw Local November 2023 file photo – CASA DeKalb County (employees shown here) will host winter advocate training sessions for volunteer advocates starting in January. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – CASA DeKalb County will host winter advocate training sessions for volunteer advocates starting in January.

The training sessions will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 25 through Feb. 29, at CASA’s Sycamore office, 308 W. State St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

CASA advocates are trained community members appointed to one family at a time as the children’s advocate during their court process. Volunteers do not need any education or specific training to apply.

A volunteer informational session will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 via Zoom. To register, visit casadekalb.org/volunteer-info.

CASA assists children who, due to guardian or parental neglect or abuse, are involved with the DeKalb County juvenile court. CASA advocates visit case children and talk to people involved in the child’s life to gather information about the child and their family. Advocates also makes recommendations on behalf of the child’s best interests to the court.

For information, call 815-895-2052 or visit casadekalb.org/volunteer-info.