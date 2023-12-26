DeKalb County Community Foundation awards $8.6K to aid underserved residents

(Left to right); DeKalb County Community Foundation board member Regina Parker and Opportunity DeKalb board president Glenn Roby (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – Projects supporting underserved populations in DeKalb County recently received a boost through the Promise Grant – Subvencion de Promesa program offered by the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Grant distributions totaled $8,675 among six local organizations, according to a news release.

“The Family Service Agency of DeKalb County is incredibly humbled to be a 2023 grant recipient,” Rylie Loucks-Kues, director of community programming and outreach, said in a news release. “This grant allows us to provide immediate housing and stabilization to families experiencing hardships, violence, disasters and adversities.

“In addition, it also diversifies our community and deepens our partnerships with other nonprofit organizations.”

Promise Grants awarded:

Family Service Agency of DeKalb County Inc. – $5,000 to provide disaster relief security deposits for low-income English as a second language households.

DeKalb County Community Gardens – $800 to create multilingual garden signage for DeKalb School District 428′s school gardens.

Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project – $1,000 to provide eviction prevention education to low-income Latines in DeKalb County.

League of Women Voters of DeKalb County – $750 to provide information about voting in underserved areas of DeKalb County where voter registration and turnout have been the lowest.

Neighbors' House – $575 to provide books and materials for an after-school program to empower underserved youth through academic inclusion.

Opportunity DeKalb – $550 to provide free business and casual clothing to residents of the Annie Glidden North area.

The Community Foundation is committed to practicing diversity, equity and inclusion in fulfilling its missions and services. One of several grantmaking programs at the foundation, the Promise Grant – Subvencion de Promesa program receives support from the Promise Fund – El Fondo de la Promesa and the Howard and Mildred Eychaner Fund.

Donations to these or any fund at the foundation can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.

For information, email grants@dekalbccf.org.