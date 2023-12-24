To Dye For Hair Studio celebrates its new DeKalb home

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming To Dye For Hair Studio with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed To Dye For Hair Studio’s new location to its membership.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated To Dye For Hair Studio joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Dec. 12, according to a news release.

To Dye For Hair Studio, 120 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, is a salon that offers on-trend skin care as well as hair and nail products and services.

For information, call 815-901-7807 or visit todyeforhairstudio.com.