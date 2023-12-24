Man dead after single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County

A man has died on Christmas Eve after a single-vehicle crash in Sycamore Township, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the area of Peace and Freed Road in Sycamore Township at 11:04 a.m. Sunday for a report that a vehicle had driven into a nearby ditch and the driver was unresponsive, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies and paramedics from the Sycamore Fire Department removed the driver and attempted life-saving measures, according to the release. The man was then taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not identified the man pending notification of next of kin as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

No foul play is suspected, authorities said.

