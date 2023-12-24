Carpentersville woman hospitalized after DeKalb County crash

A DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car in Sycamore on May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A Carpentersville woman was hospitalized Saturday after a two-car crash in rural DeKalb County, authorities said.

Deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office responded to reports of a traffic crash at 9:12 p.m. Saturday at Perry and Hinckley roads south of Maple Park.

A 2022 black Volkswagon Passat driven by a 67-year-old with a 47-year-old passenger, both from Michigan, was headed westbound on Perry Road when another vehicle – a 2004 cream Toyota Camry traveling northbound on Hinckley Road – allegedly disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and crashed into the Passat.

The Camry was driven by Juliano M. Cruz-Delgenio, 23, of Carpentersville, who was cited by the sheriff’s office for disregarding a stop sign, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving too fast for conditions.

DeKalb County was under a fog advisory for most of Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The passenger of the Camry, a 24-year-old woman also from Carpentersville, was injured in the crash and taken by Hinckley paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

Both vehicles sustained damage and were towed from the crash site, authorities said.

All involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.