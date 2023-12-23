Rocky Lombardi goes out a winner in his final college game

NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi looks for a receiver during the Huskies' 21-19 Camellia Bowl win against Arkansas State on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — It took seven seasons, but Rocky Lombardi said it with pride.

“I’m ready to move on.”

After seven seasons, Lombardi’s college football came to a close on Saturday afternoon as he led Northern Illinois to a 21-19 win over Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl.

The redshirt senior and Clive, Iowa, native completed 18 of his 29 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown in the Huskies’ win, taking home the Bart Starr MVP award, given to the MVP of the Camellia Bowl as selected by staff.

The game also marked Lombardi’s second appearance in a bowl game since transferring from Michigan State, with his first being the 2021 Cure Bowl loss to Coastal Carolina.

“It means a lot to go out as a winner,” Lombardi said. “We’ve done a lot more winning than losing here. Didn’t quite have the season we wanted, but made it to a bowl game and we’re proud to be here. We’re proud to be bowl champs.”

Lombardi said prior to the season, he didn’t know that the team had lost seven straight bowl games, and that his hope this season was to snap that losing skid for the program.

“It kind of surprised me, with the success this program has had,” Lombardi said. “It means a lot. I think that’s where we should be, and hopefully that trend will continue in the future. It’s definitely good to be breaking the losing streak.”

Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock said that as one of the only seventh-year players in college football, Lombardi almost served as an extension of the coaching staff during his time with the program.

“People don’t understand how much work he puts in to be able to do his job at a high level,” Hammond said. “He was a coach on the field. I’m sure if he so chooses, he can be a coach. He’ll be a hell of a coach as he goes on, and that’d be his choice at some point in time, but I know he wants to play and hopefully he has an opportunity to continue to play.”

Lombardi will depart as the program leader in passing attempts per game, completions per game and sits among the top 10 in many career statistical passing categories.

He played in 30 games across three seasons at NIU.

“For us, he’s meant everything,” Hammond said. “He’s left here a champion. He’s leaving a legacy of what that position looks like and we’re going to miss him.”

As he hopes to continue playing football and take his talents to the next level, Lombardi said that he’s constantly been reflecting on his time at NIU and career through the last couple of years and that he’s proud to exit a champion.

“It’s definitely been a long one and I’m proud to be a Husky,” Lombardi said. “I’m happy that I’m here, but I’m ready to move on. It’s my time to be done and to move on. I’m really excited about my future.”