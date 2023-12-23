December 22, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles
Daily Chronicle

Kaneland tops Naperville North for 10th win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 22

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls basketball

Kaneland 48, Naperville North 33: At Naperville, the Knights improved to 10-4 on the season with a nonconference road win Friday.

Kendra Brown led Kaneland with 24 points. Lexi Schueler chipped in seven points, and Sam Kerry scored six.

Boys wrestling

Kaneland 43, Plano 34: At Maple Park, Angelina Gochis, Cooper Yakle, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, John Havron, Caden Vanik, Apollo Gochis and Nathan Lapitan had wins for Kaneland.

Bartlett 42, Kaneland 32: At Maple Park, the Knights suffered a dual loss, but Camden Skipper, Scholl, Alex Gochis, Kyle Rogers, Vanik and Apollo Gochis recorded wins.

PremiumGirls BasketballWrestling
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois