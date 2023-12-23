Kaneland tops Naperville North for 10th win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 22

Girls basketball

Kaneland 48, Naperville North 33: At Naperville, the Knights improved to 10-4 on the season with a nonconference road win Friday.

Kendra Brown led Kaneland with 24 points. Lexi Schueler chipped in seven points, and Sam Kerry scored six.

Boys wrestling

Kaneland 43, Plano 34: At Maple Park, Angelina Gochis, Cooper Yakle, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, John Havron, Caden Vanik, Apollo Gochis and Nathan Lapitan had wins for Kaneland.

Bartlett 42, Kaneland 32: At Maple Park, the Knights suffered a dual loss, but Camden Skipper, Scholl, Alex Gochis, Kyle Rogers, Vanik and Apollo Gochis recorded wins.