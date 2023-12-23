Boys wrestling: Bradley brothers finish off DeKalb rout of Sycamore

SYCAMORE – Lamar Bradley and little brother were among the shining stars during DeKalb’s 50-12 non-conference victory at Sycamore on Friday night.

Bradley’s little brother, freshman Jaden Bradley, finished the dual at 106 pounds, fighting through a shoulder injury to earn a 10-2 win over Charlie Olson.

“In the summer there were times my shoulders ended up popping sometimes,” Jaden Bradley said. “At that moment (prior to the third period) I heard a little click and it caught me by surprise. When something like that happens you’ve got to put that behind (you) and have a short memory like my coaches say.”

His coaching staff includes Lamar.

“I’ve been coaching him since I was a freshman,” Lamar Bradley said. “I’ve seen his growth and I want him to be better than me. I wasn’t a freshman on varsity. I wasn’t a freshman on sophomores. So it’s seeing him do things that not a lot of freshmen do that amazes me. With a big crowd he gets a win against our rival. I nitpick at home and he hates it, but I know he’s going to be good and I just want him to thrive.”

The Barbs began thriving once the cheering finally subsided after Tyler Lockhart outlasted DeKalb senior Eduardo Castro at 120. The Sycamore sophomore prevailed in extra time, 4-2.

“It was super tough,” Lockhart said. “I knew I had to keep fighting to win that match though. I think I wasn’t as tired as he was. I’ve had matches before like this that I’ve won because I think I’m in better shape in the wrestling room than other people are.”

Alan Izaguirre’s win by fall at 126 drew the match even at 6-6. The Barbs kept the Spartans stuck on a half dozen until Cooper Bode earned a 9-5 decision against Sean Kolkebeck at 175 that made it 34-9.

“Starting out losing and coming back and building a big lead and getting a win feels great,” DeKalb junior 150-pounder Michael Hodge said. “I just have it in the back of my mind to keep on winning. We have a quad (Saturday) and got to keep on winning and get our ranking back up. We had a bad loss a couple weeks ago. I just want to make us the best team we can be.”

Hodge earned a first period win by fall. He joined Izaguirre, Mehki Cave (144), Jacob Luce (165) and Lamar Bradley (285) in pinning Spartans.

“I normally go at 215 but I’m a senior and I wanted my last match against my rivals,” Bradley said. “We had our mom, cousins, aunts, family friends here. It’s fun.”

Since the dual began at 113 and the elder Bradley went heavyweight, everything was perfectly aligned for the rare occurrence of not only freshman and senior brothers wrestling in the same meet, but going back-to-back.

“I watched him,” Jaden Bradley said. “And when I saw the pin I was like, ‘yeah, whatever,’ and went back to warming up.”

Michael Olson had provided Sycamore with a tremendous start, rallying for a 6-4 victory at 113.

The Spartans fourth and final win occurred at 170 with Gable Carrick’s strong effort allowing him to beat Elvis Mora.

“Getting two takedowns, one in the first, and one the second after an escape, and ending periods in the top position, really works out,” Carrick said. “We held them close in a lot of matches and that’s stuff we can build on. We kept them to decisions and stayed off our backs. Those are things which will help you win a regional and conference championships in January and February.”

The Barbs won 126 through 165 to take control of the dual. In addition to their four wins by fall during that stretch, Ayden Shuey won 7-2 over Jonny Buckheister at 132, Hudson Ikens blanked Jayden Dohogne 5-0 at 138 and Cam Matthews scored an 11-3 major decision over Douglas Gemberling at 157.