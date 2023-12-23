Agencies that serve DeKalb County youth invited to apply for grants

YEP members conducting a site visit with Sycamore High School's Spartan TV representatives (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – Nonprofit organizations and eligible community organizations are encouraged to apply for a Youth Engaged in Philanthropy Grant up to $2,500 for programs and projects that positively influence youth in DeKalb County.

The deadline for grant applications is Feb. 1, according to a news release.

Apply online at dekalbccf.org/yepgrants.

As a DeKalb County Community Foundation grant program, the grants specifically aims to improve the quality of life for youth in DeKalb County. Projects considered for funding must directly involve youth, promote youth empowerment and leadership, and show dedication to the local community.

Youth Engaged in Philanthropy conducts a site visit for each grant application. Members lead site visits to learn more about the organization’s request for funding.

Nonprofit organizations with youth initiatives in DeKalb County are highly encouraged to apply. Organizations should read the updated 2024 YEP Grants Guidelines before applying.

Youth Engaged in Philanthropy is a youth-led committee of the Community Foundation. The group provides opportunities for high school students across DeKalb County to develop leadership skills, learn about philanthropy and engage in their communities through grantmaking and volunteering.

For information, call the group’s staff adviser, Noah Nordbrock, at 815-748-5383 or email noah@dekalbccf.org.