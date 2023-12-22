NIU seeks Southeast Asian Studies Conference symposium submissions

Northern Illinois University, NIU, light pole banners in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University’s Southeast Asian Studies Student Conference is accepting submissions for its annual symposium.

The symposium will be April 6 at NIU, according to a news release.

The symposium celebrates original research from fields that engage with Southeast Asia. The Southeast Asian Studies Conference Committee will select presenters, review abstracts and organize panels. Awards are available for the best papers. The winners will be selected by an NIU faculty panel.

Papers will be accepted from undergraduate and graduate students. The submission deadline is Jan. 31. To submit a paper, email seastudentconference@gmail.com.

Participants are encouraged to include keywords that summarize the presentation and abstract. Abstracts should be limited to 250 words, sent in Microsoft Word format, and titled with the participants’ first and last names together. The email message also must specify “Abstract.”

The submission’s must include the following information: