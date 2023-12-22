DeKalb Township awards $187K to local nonprofits to serve area residents

(Left to right); DeKalb Township general assistance case manager Casey Bachochin and Community Coordinated Child Care executive director Susan Petersen (Photo provided by the DeKalb Township )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Township Board of Trustees recently awarded more than $187,000 to community-based human service agencies that offer various services aimed at improving township residents’ quality of life, according to a news release.

The township annually awards funds to community-based, nonprofit agencies that provide services or programs for DeKalb Township residents. Priority is given to services that address the needs of youth, the economically disadvantaged, seniors or individuals with disabilities.

The recipients include Barb Food Mart, Elder Care Services, Habitat for Humanity, Adventure Works, Hope Haven, RAMP, Barb City Manor, Safe Passage, DeKalb County Community Gardens, Voluntary Action Center, DeKalb Area Alano Club, 4C, We Care Pregnancy Clinic, Good Fellows, St. Vincent de Paul, Kishwaukee YMCA and Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Northern Illinois.