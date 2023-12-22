DeKalb students to perform in state music ensembles for 2023-2024

School District 428, Clinton Rosette Middle School sign in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb School District 428 Music Department announced the middle and high school music students who will participate in the 2023 to 2024 Illinois Music Education Association District VIII festivals.

The festival will be held at DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The students are members of their school’s band, choirs and orchestras. The participants will attend concerts and all-day workshops.

Students who qualified for the festival include: