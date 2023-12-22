DeKalb students to perform in state music ensembles for 2023-2024

DeKALB – The DeKalb School District 428 Music Department announced the middle and high school music students who will participate in the 2023 to 2024 Illinois Music Education Association District VIII festivals.
The festival will be held at DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.
The students are members of their school’s band, choirs and orchestras. The participants will attend concerts and all-day workshops.
Students who qualified for the festival include:
- Clinton Rosette Middle School Junior Band: Abby Baltazar, Theodore Grych, Ella Kruizenga, Samuel Larsen, Jeremy Mays
- Huntley Middle School Junior Band: Foster Doll, Erin Duffin, Jacob Foltz, William Greer, Bryan Greer, Miles Lundin, Tiffany Nedelcu, Gabe Slater, Clark Storey, Kara Zimmerman
- Clinton Rosette Middle School Junior Choir: Aneesa Bomar-Price, Ava Irby, Gisselle Mendez Aubree Moser
- Huntley Middle School Junior Choir: Brynli Bicksler, Roberto Carrillo, Tessa Mayne, Natalie Zamora
- Clinton Rosette Middle School Junior Jazz Band: Abby Baltazar, Tessa Spengler
- Huntley Middle School Junior Jazz Band: Jason Goode, Lorelei Hanna, Ron Ramadani, Henry Vander Bleek
- Clinton Rosette Middle School Junior Orchestra: Cynthia Ackah, Francesca Biundo, Graham Burch, Maura Campbell, Chase Coleman, Akia Ellis, Eowyn Feldacker, Ramatou Mahamane, Sophie McIntosh, Ihechidere Obasi, Swasti Patel, Brianna Perry, Hiram Roman Ortiz, Elizabeth Sandoval Castro, Juliana Solomon, Huck Specht, Jahkai Threadgill, Chloe Williams
- Huntley Middle School Junior Orchestra: LJ Banda, Noah Biesiadecki, Sarah Foltz, Brianna Guarino, Justin Hernandez Cruz, Luis Hernandez Cruz, Breleela Lawson, Laina Livengood, Madeleine Nordquist, Aron Perea, Lillian Raih, Faven Smith, Eduardo Villazana, Angel Zavala Vega
- DeKalb High School Senior Band: Christina Blanchard, Brooklyn Burks, Dice Clarence, Brooklyn Falk, Cory Foster, Hunter Kaelin, Lukas Keller, Mia Lundin, Ryan Mays, Megan Medina, Junior Snow, Grace Thurman, Jeremy Villanueva, Liam Wakeland, Madison Wimberly, Jenna Zimmerman
- DeKalb High School Senior Jazz 1: Cory Foster, Sarah Haley, John Holtz, Ryan Mays, Grace Thurman, Jackson Vanderbleek, Aidric Williams
- DeKalb High School Senior Jazz 2: Riley Collins, Brian Dailey, Carly Kammes, Saila Nataatmadja, Jaden Teague-Nunez, Liam Wakeland
- DeKalb High School Senior Chorus: Anaya Aguilar-DeCleene, Della Butler, Aiyana DeMaio, Williams Fontana, Eduardo Garcia, Alexandra Gillberg, Julia Glover, Jonathan Holtz, Michael Jaros, Kylie Kuba, Grace Leopardo, Raegan Mann, Madison Mansfield, Jayden McCollum, Jack McCormick, Maurice Mullen, Karsten Olsen Miranda Perez, Adrian Sommerfield, Mia Zepeda
- DeKalb High School Senior Orchestra: Giuliana Alvarez, Kayla Bruhn, Berenice Carmona, Jonathan Chapen, Daniel Clements, Shaun Dailey, Andy Duran, Rachael Feldacker, Vanessa Felix, Sarah Haley, Evie Heuschel, Emma Kimmel, Maggie Martin, Lindsey Nichols, Nathaniel O’Neal, Sara Pandess, Taryn Prater, Caleb Saldana, Abigail Slater, Edmund Solares-Jaeger, Keira Specht, Caileen Szostak, Jaden Teague-Nunez, Christopher Thunder, Grace Thurman, Jackson VanderBleek, Lucy Wheaton, Ellison Xu