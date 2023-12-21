Sycamore falls to Belvidere North: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023

Boys Basketball

Belvidere North 52, Sycamore 30: At Sycamore, Carter York scored 10 points to lead the Spartans in the nonconference contest with the Blue Thunder. Ben Larry added eight points and Carter McCormick had six for Sycamore (6-5).

Woodstock 57, Genoa-Kingston 41: At Genoa, the visiting Blue Streaks opened the contest by scoring the game’s first 12 points and G-K never recovered. Hayden Hodgson led the Cogs with 19 points. Nate Kleba and John Krueger added six points each for G-K (5-8).

Girls Basketball

Genoa-Kingston 61, Sandwich 42: At Sandwich, Ally Poegel found her shooting touch from long range and that was good for the Cogs. Her five 3-pointers and 21 points led G-K to the nonconference win. Lizzy Davis added 15 points and Zoe Boylen and Regan Creadon added eight points each for G-K (6-9).

Late Tuesday

Boys basketball

Morris 72, Kaneland 64: At Kaneland, the Knights battled back and forth but fell in Interstate Eight Conference action.

Richmond-Burton 43, Genoa-Kingston 34: Hayden Hodgson had 13 points and Nathan Kleba scored 11 but the Cogs fell in nonconference play.

Girls basketball

Durand 35, Hiawatha 18: At Durand, Delaney Wood scored 11 points but the Hawks fell in nonconference action.

Byron 55, Genoa-Kingston 28: Regan Creadon put 13 on the board but the Cogs dropped a Big Northern Conference matchup.