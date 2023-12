(Left to right); Rita Yerkes and Pam Jackson (Photo provided by Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ )

SYCAMORE – Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ named Pam Jackson of DeKalb as the winner of its recent quilt raffle.

The raffle was held to support the church’s preservation fund, according to a news release.

The quilt, “Dashing Stars,” was designed by Robert Stoll, a quilt artist. Rita Yerkes, the church’s stewardship coordinator, presented the quilt to Jackson.