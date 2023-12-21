Camellia Bowl preview: Three things to know as NIU, Arkansas State clash

DeKALB – The last time NIU won a bowl game was after the 2011 season, when the Huskies knocked off Arkansas State in the GoDaddy.com Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Seven bowl losses later, the Huskies and Red Wolves meet again in Alabama, this time at the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery.

Both teams enter the game at 6-6. NIU leads the all-time series 7-1. The teams played every year from 1990-96. Both were members of the Big West from 1993-95, and NIU played the Red Wolves as an independent the other times. The Huskies have never lost to Arkansas State outside of DeKalb. The Huskies are 2-1 all-time in Alabama, including a 19-16 win over Alabama in 2003 and a loss to Auburn in 2000.

Kickoff for this year’s game is at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Crampton Bowl. Here are three things to know about the game.

New details on offensive turnaround

It turns out, coach Thomas Hammock revealed last week at a press conference, the Huskies promoted Wesley Beschorner from running backs coach to offensive coordinator starting in MAC play. NIU hadn’t scored more than two touchdowns in a non-overtime game in the first four games of the year.

They averaged 32.1 points per game in the last eight games of the year.

“He did a phenomenal job with that,” Hammock said. “I think we finished second in the MAC in yards per game and first in terms of explosive plays. For him to fill in at that position and improve our offense, I want to publicly say thank you to him. It wasn’t an easy situation but he guided the ship. I’m excited about him moving forward.”

The former offensive coordinator, Eric Eidsness, was still listed as the offensive coordinator on all materials throughout the year, and the notes the Huskies released before the bowl game still listed Eidsness as the coordinator as well as quarterbacks coach.

The offense will be tweaked a little bit heading into the bowl game. With Pete Nygra entering the portal, Logan Zschernitz will take over at center. He’s missed all year with an injury but will be back for the game taking over for Nygra. He started 30 straight games at guard before he was hurt last year.

The rest of the line will remain the same, and outside of Nygra, most of the starters to enter the transfer portal so far have been defensive - including George Gumbs, Devin Lafayette and C.J. Brown. None of the three are listed on NIU’s roster ahead of the bowl game.

Antario Brown led the Huskies with 1,164 yards and 10 touchdowns on 187 carries this year, while Rocky Lombardi will be back for his final game under center. He completed 57.4% of his passes for 2,074 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Arkansas State line has some size

Hammock said it’s one of the biggest lines the Huskies have seen this year, if not the biggest. He said they cover people up and let their skill guys make plays.

As strong as the defense has been at times this year, the Huskies were 91st in the country with 1.83 sacks per game and let up 152.3 rushing yards per game, which put them 68th in the country to end the regular season.

“At the end of it we just have to play our game,” said defensive lineman James Ester, who accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl last week. “Obviously, they have a big offensive line that plays hard, plays physical. We’re getting ready for them the same type of way we get ready for everybody else. But it will be a different challenge for us to face when we get there.”

Huskies trying to end 11-year bowl drought

It’s the second bowl game for the Huskies under Hammock after a 47-41 loss to Coastal Carolina in the 2021 Cure Bowl.

“It’s been a long time and it would be an amazing feeling obviously,” Ester said. “My last game here, sending us out on a good note. Hopefully, catapulting the 2024 team into the greatness they have in front of them.”

Prediction: NIU 42, Arkansas State 38